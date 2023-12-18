Embedded Computing Design

Environment Hardened Inductors for Industrial Robotics Applications

December 18, 2023

Whitepaper

Inductors are essential electronic components, used to support proper operation in a wide range of devices.


Taiyo YudenTAIYO YUDEN, a manufacturer of electronics components, produces the MCOIL™️ LBEN and LBCN lines of metal power inductors for the automotive and industrial markets. These inductors have been proven out over many years in North American automotive applications, as well as European and Asian industrial automation, and can provide an optimal and rugged solution for robotics systems...

