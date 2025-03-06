The Road to embedded world: Experience AI, Industrial Automation, and More with Microchip

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Image Credit: Microchip

During embedded world, located at Hall 3A, Booth 135, Microchip will deliver a dozen live demonstrations covering a wide range of topics, including networking solutions, video processing and web connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), industrial automation, automotive technologies, touchscreen and display solutions, sustainability and energy management, security, smart sensors and wireless technologies.

Microchip’s PIC64 MPU workshop will feature hands-on experience with the Curiosity PIC64GX1000 Kit. During the workshop, attendees will learn how to deploy Linux and Zephyr for real-time applications and discover how to blend a traditional OS with an RTOS in an AMP (asymmetric multiprocessing) system for optimal performance.

Speaking sessions on trending topics such as IoT, hardware design, and safety innovations include:

March 11, 2025

2:15–2:45 p.m. How Many CPUs Are Too Many?

2:45–3:15 p.m. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for Industrial Automation Using OPC-UA

March 12, 2025

10:00–10:30 a.m. Moving to RISC-V®: Is It Really That Difficult? Designing Software to Be Futureproof

1:15–1:45 p.m. How Much Safety Can you “Buy” for Less Than a Dollar?

March 13, 2025

10:30–11:00 a.m. Seamless Connection Switching in Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) Applications

10:30–11:00 a.m. Why Are 5-Volt Designs Still Relevant?

10:30–11:00 a.m. 10BASE-T1S: Bringing Ethernet to the Edge for Industrial and Building Automation

12:15–12:45 p.m. Ultra-Low-Power Leak Detect

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit https://www.microchip.com/en-us/about/events/embedded-world