The Road to embedded world: How ONEKEY Helps Manufacturers Meet CRA Standards

Chad Cox

During embedded world 2025, ONEKEY (booth 5-376) will demonstrate how utilizing its automated product cybersecurity and compliance platform (OCP) facilitates manufacturers ability to automate compliance, secure firmware, and stay ahead of regulatory changes within the landscape of The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

The Growing Need for Embedded Security

With an abundance of global networking, embedded systems are the foundation as they operate everything from industrial automation and medical devices to automotive electronics and critical infrastructure. With the added complexities, embedded systems are a prime target for cyberattacks.

High Profile Attacks:

2023: A major vulnerability in industrial IoT devices allowed attackers to manipulate production lines of the VoIP-Software 3CX remotely.

2024: a significant ransomware attack in Change Healthcare, a prominent provider of revenue cycle management and clinical information exchange solutions, experienced

The Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) establishes legally binding security obligations, requiring manufacturers to consider cybersecurity from a product’s inception and maintain it continuously.

Under the new CRA regulations, manufacturers of embedded systems must:

Conduct security assessments before products enter the market. Ensure their products remain secure throughout their lifecycle. Provide a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for transparency in third-party software. Fix vulnerabilities quickly and communicate security updates to customers.

According to ONEKEY, the biggest challenge is most manufacturers do not have practices in place to meet these new demands effectively making automation a critical component.

How ONEKEY Helps Manufacturers Achieve CRA Compliance

Automated Firmware Security & SBOM Management

Scan firmware for vulnerabilities without access to source code.

Generate automated Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) to ensure supply chain transparency.

Real-Time Vulnerability Detection

Identify security flaws within seconds using AI-powered binary analysis.

Flag outdated third-party components before they create compliance risks.

Seamless Compliance Reporting

Generate instant compliance reports for CRA, IEC 62443, and RED II.

Monitor security status in real-time to ensure products remain compliant.

Visit ONEKEY at Booth 5-376 to see how you can automate compliance and secure your embedded systems effortlessly.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit https://www.onekey.com/resource/embeddedworld2025