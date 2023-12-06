Klika Tech Takes You to the Stadium

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Klika Tech

Miami, Florida. Klika Tech earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in Digital Customer Experience. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, Kilka Tech has proven its technical proficiency and customer success in its AWS cloud solutions. 

"Klika Tech is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category," said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO, Klika Tech. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

FANZiO

Recently, Klika Tech partnered with Creator Global to release the tabletop FANZiO, a smart speaker designed to leverage Amazon Alexa and AWS services for in-stadium personalization of your favorite sporting events at home.

"Only 1% of sports fans may be in a stadium during a live event. We developed FANZiO to deliver a unique game day experience for the 99% of fans who are at home," said Travis Crothers, CEO and Co-founder, Creator Global. "Working with Klika Tech enabled us to tap into AWS services to connect fans, teams and sponsors and truly transformed the game watching experience."

For more information, visit klika-tech.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

