Memory Safety in Ada, SPARK, and Rust

Whitepaper

Memory safety bugs pose a significant threat to the security and reliability of critical software systems, with major tech companies like Google and Microsoft attributing over 70% of their security vulnerabilities to these issues.

Addressing memory safety at the programming language level is essential for mitigating these risks.

This whitepaper explores the most common memory safety bugs, including out-of-bounds writes, use after free errors, and null pointer dereferences, and highlights how specific programming languages—Ada, SPARK, and Rust—provide robust solutions to these problems.