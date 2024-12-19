AAEON’s uCOM-IMX8P Debuts with 4K Display and AI Capabilities

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its uCOM-IMX8P, an adaptable SMARC 2.1 compliant CPU module built on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus platform with an 82mm x 50mm SMARC form factor to utilize RISC architecture. The solution leverages the NXP i.MX 8M Plus’ Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A53 processor with an integrated NPU, an operating temperature range from -40°C ~ 85°C, and 4GB of onboard LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB eMMC storage (default SKU: 16GB).

Featuring two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capability, the uCOM-IMX8P supports USB 3.0, numerous UART interfaces, and dual CPU-native CAN FD. With a PCIe Gen 3 slot, MIPI CSI and DSI for cameras and displays, and an I2C interface, the module supports high-speed integration and low-power connectivity, ideal for multi-sensor systems, intelligent displays, and vision technologies like ANPR.

For effective edge computing task management, the uCOM-IMX8P features support for key protocols, including Modbus, MQTT, and OP CUA (available on request). Its integrated Vivante GC7000UL 3D GPU and NPU delivers effective AI inferencing capabilities.

The module offers advanced display capabilities, including HDMI 2.0a for 4K resolution and options for MIPI DSI or LVDS. Debian 12 is the default OS, but according to AAEON, it is also compatible with Windows 10 IoT, Yocto, and Android.

