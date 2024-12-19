Embedded Computing Design

AAEON’s uCOM-IMX8P Debuts with 4K Display and AI Capabilities

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 19, 2024

News

AAEON’s uCOM-IMX8P Debuts with 4K Display and AI Capabilities
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its uCOM-IMX8P, an adaptable SMARC 2.1 compliant CPU module built on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus platform with an 82mm x 50mm SMARC form factor to utilize RISC architecture. The solution leverages the NXP i.MX 8M Plus’ Quad-Core Arm Cortex-A53 processor with an integrated NPU, an operating temperature range from -40°C ~ 85°C, and 4GB of onboard LPDDR4 memory and up to 128GB eMMC storage (default SKU: 16GB).

Featuring two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capability, the uCOM-IMX8P supports USB 3.0, numerous UART interfaces, and dual CPU-native CAN FD. With a PCIe Gen 3 slot, MIPI CSI and DSI for cameras and displays, and an I2C interface, the module supports high-speed integration and low-power connectivity, ideal for multi-sensor systems, intelligent displays, and vision technologies like ANPR.

For effective edge computing task management, the uCOM-IMX8P features support for key protocols, including Modbus, MQTT, and OP CUA (available on request). Its integrated Vivante GC7000UL 3D GPU and NPU delivers effective AI inferencing capabilities.

The module offers advanced display capabilities, including HDMI 2.0a for 4K resolution and options for MIPI DSI or LVDS. Debian 12 is the default OS, but according to AAEON, it is also compatible with Windows 10 IoT, Yocto, and Android.

For more information, visit www.aaeon.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Analog & Power
TDK Announces Industrial Power Supply Series With Optional Push-In Wire Terminations

December 13, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Advancing Automotive Architectures Through Centralized Storage

December 18, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: Knowles
From Hearing Aids to Gaming: Knowles Redefines Audio Innovation at CES 2025

December 18, 2024

MORE
Security
Preparing for the Impact of Quantum Computing on Classical Encryption

December 17, 2024

MORE