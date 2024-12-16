Embedded Computing Design

IC’Alps and SEALSQ Set New Standards for Secure Chip Development

By Chad Cox

December 16, 2024

Image Credit: IC'ALPS

IC’Alps and SEALSQ Corp. are collaborating further with the goal of innovating the expansion of custom quantum-resistant chips. IC’Alps’ ASIC design knowledge and SEALSQ’s security technology will combine to modernize production and look to evolve business opportunities.
 

Lucille Engels, COO of IC'ALPS commented, "This collaboration was a true partnership, with each team bringing its own expertise and approach. Drawing on our experience, we adapted our methods to meet SEALSQ’s rigorous security standards. This partnership underlines our commitment to supporting our customers in the development of their products."

“The collaboration between IC’ALPS and SEALSQ exemplifies the dynamic and innovative spirit of the French semiconductor ecosystem. This partnership showcases how mid-sized high-tech companies can unite their expertise to fast-track the development of cutting-edge products that not only meet market demands, but rival the capabilities of larger corporations. By combining agility with innovation, we are setting a benchmark for excellence in the competitive global semiconductor industry,” ends Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ.

For more information, visit icalps.com and sealsq.com.

