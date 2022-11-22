Embedded Computing Design

Partnership Amongst Infineon and Memfault Progresses IoT Development

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 22, 2022

News

Image Provided by Memfault and Infineon

Munich, Germany. Memfault and Infineon collaborated to increase the efficiency of designers using Infineon products with the ModusToolbox ecosystem by way of the ModusToolbox & Friends initiative. Included is an Infineon ARM-based microprocessor solutiuon with stout and product-ready partner software, such as the PSoC 6 series.

“Combining Infineon’s Microcontroller and Connectivity portfolio and Memfault’s strength in reliability engineering for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE, connected devices, as well as its customers in complementary verticals like wearables, smart home and building, medical devices, and IIoT made it an easy choice to partner,” said Danny Watson, Director Software Product Management, Infineon.

Memfault’s platforms will build upon the MCUs for faster response to problems and quick-fixes with edge visibility into integrated device metrics and execution processes. Debugging data is accomplished without the need for user interaction, RMA of devices, or working at on-field sites. OTA firmware updates will be simpler with a regulated approach for platform engineers. Plug-in-play setup is less time consuming with customers receiveing up to 100 devices free. The companies provide all integration documentation and support for the ModusToolbox, including Infineon’s PSoC 6 series such as the PSoC 62 MCU on the CY8CKIT-062S2-43012

“With ModusToolbox™, Infineon has built a sophisticated platform which lays the ground for a vibrant ecosystem to develop,” said François Baldassari, CEO, Memfault. “We are thrilled to join the ModuxToolbox™ & Friends development program to help grow this ecosystem and give Infineon customers access to our cloud-first IoT reliability platform.”

For more information, visit memfault.com

