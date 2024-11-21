Ambiq’s Apollo4 Plus SoC Leverages Edge Impulse for Scalable Edge AI Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ambiq Austin, Texas. Ambiq is joining the Edge Impulse network to deliver scalable AI models on the Apollo4 Plus System-on-Chip (SoC) ideal for edge AI such as speech, health, and more AI applications. The Apollo4 Plus utilizes Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT) to achieve 10X more proficiency for AI processing vs. other Arm M4-based solutions.





“The Apollo4 Plus is the ideal Embedded platform for Edge AI as it allows developers enormous flexibility to deploy the lowest power AI models on their devices,” says Carlos Morales, VP of AI at Ambiq. “The Edge Impulse platform expands the possibilities of the Apollo4 Plus to companies of all sizes, giving them the support they need to take their devices from concept to reality.”

“The Apollo4 Plus SoC’s ultra-low-power capabilities have made it feasible to deploy incredibly sophisticated AI models efficiently for on-device computing, from wearables to industrial devices,” says Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO at Edge Impulse. “With Edge Impulse’s platform, developers can quickly build powerful, compatible models that utilize the full scope of innovative AI use cases unlocked by the Apollo4 Plus.”



Interested parties may access the Edge Impulse development tools for the Apollo4 Plus:[https://docs.edgeimpulse.com/docs/edge-ai-hardware/mcu/ambiq-apollo4-plus]



