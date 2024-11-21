Embedded Computing Design

Ambiq’s Apollo4 Plus SoC Leverages Edge Impulse for Scalable Edge AI Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 21, 2024

News

Image Credit: Ambiq

Austin, Texas. Ambiq is joining the Edge Impulse network to deliver scalable AI models on the Apollo4 Plus System-on-Chip (SoC) ideal for edge AI such as speech, health, and more AI applications. The Apollo4 Plus utilizes Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT) to achieve 10X more proficiency for AI processing vs. other Arm M4-based solutions.

 

“The Apollo4 Plus is the ideal Embedded platform for Edge AI as it allows developers enormous flexibility to deploy the lowest power AI models on their devices,” says Carlos Morales, VP of AI at Ambiq. “The Edge Impulse platform expands the possibilities of the Apollo4 Plus to companies of all sizes, giving them the support they need to take their devices from concept to reality.”

“The Apollo4 Plus SoC’s ultra-low-power capabilities have made it feasible to deploy incredibly sophisticated AI models efficiently for on-device computing, from wearables to industrial devices,” says Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO at Edge Impulse. “With Edge Impulse’s platform, developers can quickly build powerful, compatible models that utilize the full scope of innovative AI use cases unlocked by the Apollo4 Plus.”
 

Interested parties may access the Edge Impulse development tools for the Apollo4 Plus:[https://docs.edgeimpulse.com/docs/edge-ai-hardware/mcu/ambiq-apollo4-plus]

For more information, visit ambiq.com/news/ambiq-and-edge-impulse-enable-low-power-scalable-ai/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: STMicroelectronics
Empowering Your Creativity: The STM32 Summit

November 20, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Shrinking Automotive Power Chips to Advance Automotive AI

November 21, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Littelfuse
From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength

November 20, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Navigating New Frontiers: LEO Satellites & Mars Colonization

October 31, 2024

MORE