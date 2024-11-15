Embedded Computing Design

Collabora to Drive MediaTek Genio Upstream Development

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 15, 2024

News

Image Credit: Collabora

Collabora announcd a partnership with MediaTek that is empowering Collabora to establish, develop, and maintain MediaTek's IoT Edge AI Genio platforms upstream. The objective is complete support for the official Evaluation Kit (EVK) in Debian and other Linux distributions.

MediaTek has already provided Collabora with a large number of Genio 350, Genio 510, Genio 700, and Genio 1200 EVKs. These are currently being added to Collabora’s lab infrastructure with the goal of allowing consistent integration testing with KernelCI and MesaCI with public results available.

For more information, visit collabora.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

