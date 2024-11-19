Smaller Yet More Powerful: AAEON’s UP 710S Includes Expanded I/O Options

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON's UP brand released the UP 710S, the next generation credit card sized single-board with adjusted height measuring at just 25.13mm. The solution’s size, when compared to previous models, does not reduce I/O options. The UP 710S upholds key features like GPIO, I2C, SPI, and COM that were possible via a 40-pin HAT through dedicated wafers.

New features include support for Wi-Fi, an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, an RS-232/422/485 connector, three USB Type-A ports with USB 3.2 Gen 2 signal, a gigabit Ethernet port, and an HDMI output. The board leverages a broad range of Intel Processor N-series SoCs including the Intel Processor N97 and Intel Processor N200.

Storage highlights include 8GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory and 128GB of eMMC. Operating systems supported include Windows 10 and 11, Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS), and Yocto 5.1.



“The motivation behind the UP 710S was to show UP customers that we truly value their feedback and work hard to design our products according to their project needs, as is evident by the addition of Wi-Fi support and dedicated serial connectors,” said Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager at UP.

