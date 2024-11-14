Embedded Computing Design

"CROSSROADS: Where the Future Begins" – Samsung Unveils Advanced Semiconductor Tech at Electronica

November 14, 2024

Image Credit: Samsung Semiconductor Europe

Samsung Semiconductor Europe is exhibiting its next-generation semiconductor technologies for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, and more innovations at this year’s electronica under the theme, “CROSSROADS: Where the future begins,” showcasing solutions designed for HPC, server, data center, automotive, and consumer electronics. Samsung will introduce its newest developments across memory, sensor, foundry, and OLED display technologies, highlighting solutions designed to harness the full power of AI utilized for on-device applications.

Booth Highlights:

Memory Solutions:

  • HBM3E, CXL-based CMM-D, and GDDR7, DDR5 RDIMM for data center, automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSD

Sensor Solutions:

  • ISOCELL Auto sensors for driving safety with integrated High Dynamic Range (HDR) and LED Flickering Mitigation (LFM) technologies

Foundry Solutions:

  • Advanced process technology with Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture and solutions including Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD)  and advanced eMRAM

OLED Display Innovations:

  • 13.4-inch automotive grade round OLED
  • 13.8-inch Flex Magic Pixel Protects privacy by switching modes
  • 17.3-inch Flex Note Extendable combining foldable and slidable technologies
  • 34-inch panoramic automotive display up to 6K

For more information, visit semiconductor.samsung.com.

