"CROSSROADS: Where the Future Begins" – Samsung Unveils Advanced Semiconductor Tech at Electronica

Image Credit: Samsung Semiconductor Europe

Samsung Semiconductor Europe is exhibiting its next-generation semiconductor technologies for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, and more innovations at this year’s electronica under the theme, “CROSSROADS: Where the future begins,” showcasing solutions designed for HPC, server, data center, automotive, and consumer electronics. Samsung will introduce its newest developments across memory, sensor, foundry, and OLED display technologies, highlighting solutions designed to harness the full power of AI utilized for on-device applications.