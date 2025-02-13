The Road to embedded world: Discover Darveen’s Cutting-Edge Solutions for In-Vehicle, Marine, and Industrial Computing

Image Credit: Darveen Visit Darveen during embedded world 2025 at Hall 3, Booth 3-230 to discover its rugged computing portfolio developed for a variety of applications such as in-vehicle environments, marine applications, industrial edge computing, and mobile workforce operations.

Booth Highlights:

In-Vehicle Computing Solutions

Designed for reliability in harsh vehicle environments, Darveen’s in-vehicle solutions incorporate all-in-one vehicle mount computers with integrated displays and in-vehicle box PCs. With rugged construction and support for wide temperature and voltage ranges, these solutions are ideal for trucks, forklifts, cranes, mining, agricultural vehicles, and buses. The MIL-STD-810H/G compliance and M12 connectors ensure suitability for transportation, logistics, warehousing, and port terminal use.

Rugged Tablets – RTC Series

Darveen’s RTC Series rugged tablets, ranging from 8" to 11.6", will be featured with a centralized look at the the new RTC-I116, which offers a high-brightness 1,000-nit display, hot-swappable dual batteries, and various expansion options. The RTC Series also includes an Android OS version. These versatile tablets are well-suited for industries like manufacturing, law enforcement, firefighting, energy, and logistics.

Marine Computing Solutions

Also showcased, will be a marine-grade computer designed for robust marine applications powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor. Featuring 4x NMEA 0183 ports and 8x isolated GPIO ports, it ensures seamless connectivity with ship instruments. Whether optimizing ECDIS or handling vessel-specific tasks, it offers top-level performance and stability at sea.

Industrial Edge Computing Solutions

Beyond its vertical-market solutions, Darveen will feature its newest industrial embedded computers and HMI panel PCs, designed to support edge computing in extreme industrial conditions. These high-performance systems ensure seamless automation and smart factory operations through real-time data processing and control.

For more information, visit darveen.com.