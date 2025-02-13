Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Discover Darveen’s Cutting-Edge Solutions for In-Vehicle, Marine, and Industrial Computing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 13, 2025

Image Credit: Darveen

Visit Darveen during embedded world 2025 at Hall 3, Booth 3-230 to discover its rugged computing portfolio developed for a variety of applications such as in-vehicle environments, marine applications, industrial edge computing, and mobile workforce operations.

Booth Highlights:

In-Vehicle Computing Solutions

Designed for reliability in harsh vehicle environments, Darveen’s in-vehicle solutions incorporate all-in-one vehicle mount computers with integrated displays and in-vehicle box PCs. With rugged construction and support for wide temperature and voltage ranges, these solutions are ideal for trucks, forklifts, cranes, mining, agricultural vehicles, and buses. The MIL-STD-810H/G compliance and M12 connectors ensure suitability for transportation, logistics, warehousing, and port terminal use.

Rugged Tablets – RTC Series

Darveen’s RTC Series rugged tablets, ranging from 8" to 11.6", will be featured with a centralized look at the the new RTC-I116, which offers a high-brightness 1,000-nit display, hot-swappable dual batteries, and various expansion options. The RTC Series also includes an Android OS version. These versatile tablets are well-suited for industries like manufacturing, law enforcement, firefighting, energy, and logistics.

Marine Computing Solutions

Also showcased, will be a marine-grade computer designed for robust marine applications powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor. Featuring 4x NMEA 0183 ports and 8x isolated GPIO ports, it ensures seamless connectivity with ship instruments. Whether optimizing ECDIS or handling vessel-specific tasks, it offers top-level performance and stability at sea.

Industrial Edge Computing Solutions

Beyond its vertical-market solutions, Darveen will feature its newest industrial embedded computers and HMI panel PCs, designed to support edge computing in extreme industrial conditions. These high-performance systems ensure seamless automation and smart factory operations through real-time data processing and control.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit darveen.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

