Get Ready for PICMG's Ultra-High Speed Serial Interfaces

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of PICMG WAKEFIELD, MA. PICMG’s new COM Express 3.1 specification has been approved to strengthen PCIe Gen 4 and USB4. Updates include a specified 16Gps connector throughout family Type 6, 7, and 10 pinouts, SATA Gen 3, and a CEI signaling-enabled 10 GbE interface and IPMB management interface for the Type 7 pinout, a component of COM.0 R3.1. Improvement with the specification includes optional USB4 (Type 6), MIPI-CSI connectors (Types 6, 10), SoundWire (Types 6, 10), and SPI interface (Types 6, 10).

Jeff Munch, CTO of ADLINK Technology and Chairman of the COM Express subcommittee said, “In the latest release of the COM Express specification, the subcommittee has added support for PCI Express Gen 4, USB4, and newer 10G side-band interfaces while maximizing backwards compatibility.”

He continues, “The PICMG COM Express specification just had its 17th anniversary. During this time, the specification has been updated to support the latest interfaces while focusing on maintaining backwards compatibility. Revision 3.1 is no exception,”

For more on the COM Express family of specifications, go to www.picmg.org/openstandards/com-express, or purchase the latest specification revision from www.picmg.org/product/com-express-module-base-specification-rev-3-1.

More on PICMG’s range of open, modular computing standards can be found at picmg.org.