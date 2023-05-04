RGTC is Back for Global Collaboration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The annual RT-Thread Global Tech Conference (RGTC) joins developers from around the globe to share expertise on the latest developments in RT-Thread basic software technology. The goal of the RGTC is to foster collaboration between developers and what innovations they are working on.

In 2022, the RGTC was split into two clinics. China was held from May 27th to May 29th with an international session from June 1st to June 3rd. Present, in 2022, were more than 20,000 attendees covering 60 demonstrations.

During the 2023 show, RGTC is keeping with its tradition of improving the communication between worldwide engineers. Viewers will also have the chance to gain knowledge, exchange information, and share best practices on the completely free web stream.

Time: June 1- June 3, 2023, Online & Free

Free Register: https://bit.ly/404xwI5

Apply to become the Speaker: https://forms.gle/Him9DYyy3YMnURp98