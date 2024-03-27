Embedded Computing Design

Private 5G is the Final Piece to the Smart Factory Puzzle

March 27, 2024

Whitepaper

In the ever-evolving landscape of industrial applications, integrating private 5G marks a transformative era for smart factories.


Industries must realize the immense potential and critical importance of leveraging private 5G networks to propel smart manufacturing and drive unprecedented efficiency, connectivity, and innovation advancements. Notably, with the increasing significance of AI, the necessity for a heightened speed link emerges where high-speed networks serve as a crucial cornerstone for enhanced production quality and fortified security measures.

The anatomy of a smart factory powered with private 5G extends beyond mere abstraction. ADLINK, a global automation manufacturing company, tangibly realized the blueprint of an effective smart factory.

