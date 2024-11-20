Embedded Computing Design

From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 20, 2024

News

From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength
Image Credit: Littelfuse

Chicago, Illinois. Littelfuse, Inc. expanded its NanoT tactile switch family featuring miniature, surface-mounted, waterproof tactile switches, now incorporating new operational force options and top- and side-actuated models. According to the press release, the series is the smallest tactile switch solution available today.

"The NanoT switch combines space efficiency with high reliability, featuring short actuation travel, IP67-rated durability, and a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C," said Junbao Chen, Design Centre Manager, Electronics Business Unit at Littelfuse. "Its ultra-compact size and ease of PCB/FPC integration make it ideal for confined spaces, while the haptic feedback ensures a satisfying user experience, optimizing designs and improving product quality."

Highlights:

  • Space-saving design
  • Side-actuated model (2.2 x 1.70 x 1.65 mm) saves 35% space
  • Top-actuated model (2.1 x 1.65 x 0.55 mm) saves 20% space
  • Customizable actuation forces: Available in 100, 160, and 240 gf options
  • 100 gf: Ideal for high-frequency use, reducing user fatigue
  • 160 gf: Balanced tactile feedback for general applications
  • 240 gf: Firm activation
  • IP67 rating
  • Mounting options: PIP or SMT edge-mount versions

Ideal applications Include smart wearables, health monitoring devices, hearing aids, wireless headsets, and portable IoT devices.

For more information, visit littelfuse.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Power Modules Result in Smaller (and Lighter) Vehicles

November 7, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm’s Medical-Grade WMP-27T-PIS Series Recognized for Outstanding Design and Performance

November 18, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Point2
Point2 P1B121 SoC is Transforming AI/ML Datacenters with Ultra-Low Latency and Energy Efficiency

November 19, 2024

MORE