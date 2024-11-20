From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Littelfuse

Chicago, Illinois. Littelfuse, Inc. expanded its NanoT tactile switch family featuring miniature, surface-mounted, waterproof tactile switches, now incorporating new operational force options and top- and side-actuated models. According to the press release, the series is the smallest tactile switch solution available today.

"The NanoT switch combines space efficiency with high reliability, featuring short actuation travel, IP67-rated durability, and a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 85°C," said Junbao Chen, Design Centre Manager, Electronics Business Unit at Littelfuse. "Its ultra-compact size and ease of PCB/FPC integration make it ideal for confined spaces, while the haptic feedback ensures a satisfying user experience, optimizing designs and improving product quality."

Highlights:

Space-saving design

Side-actuated model (2.2 x 1.70 x 1.65 mm) saves 35% space

Top-actuated model (2.1 x 1.65 x 0.55 mm) saves 20% space

Customizable actuation forces: Available in 100, 160, and 240 gf options

100 gf: Ideal for high-frequency use, reducing user fatigue

160 gf: Balanced tactile feedback for general applications

240 gf: Firm activation

IP67 rating

Mounting options: PIP or SMT edge-mount versions

Ideal applications Include smart wearables, health monitoring devices, hearing aids, wireless headsets, and portable IoT devices.



For more information, visit littelfuse.com.