Embedded Executive: Zero-Trust Architecture, Infineon
November 06, 2024
The Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) provides a new approach to cybersecurity and outlines a great model for developers to follow. Like the name implies, you should trust no one, at least initially, and assume that all networks and traffic are potential threats.
We know that no network is ever 100% secure, but beginning with this assumption gives you the safest starting point and should reduce the risk of data breaches. ZTA is based on the principle of “least privilege,” which means that users and devices are only granted the permissions they need to perform their specific tasks.
To help explain what this means, I spoke to Steve Hanna, a Distinguished Engineer from Infineon Technologies on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. In addition, Infineon has authored a whitepaper on the subject, Zero Trust Architecture for the Internet of Things, that goes into even more detail on the topic.