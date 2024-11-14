Breaking Boundaries: Chiplet Interconnects, SDVs & electronica 2024

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief, Ken Briodagh, sits down with Patrick Soheili and Kevin Donnelly of Eliyan to highlight the company's new Chiplet Interconnect PHY at 64Gbps in 3nm Process. The multi-die interconnect evolution marches on and Eliyan is getting a lot of attention for its ability to deliver performance and bandwidth like this in either standard or advanced packaging.

Next, Rich is joined by Sayeed Ahmed, director at Infineon Technologies, to discuss the electrification of software-defined vehicles, according to Ahmed, there are still some tradeoffs and issues to be solved.

But first, Rich gives us a sneak peek into his trip to Munich for electronica 2024. Stay tuned to hear about the sessions and the top innovators of our electronica Best-in-Show awards.