MultiTech Extends Reveal Portfolio of LoRaWAN Sensors to Europe

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. announced the extension of its MultiTech Reveal line of Sensors with LoRa technology to communicate over European bands.

Originally designed and manufactured by recently acquired Radio Bridge, the sensors utilize the LoRaWAN wireless standard and are all engineered for long-range, low cost, and extended battery life applications.

The MultiTech Reveal sensors are designed for RF and battery performance with integrated, fit-for-purpose sensing technologies addressing use cases in food safety, smart buildings, and industrial applications. The Reveal sensor offering includes a Web-based application development console for integration of the sensors with LNS providers enabling application development.

With the addition of the new sensor line MultiTech is now able to provide an integrated approach to an IoT solution from sensors, to embedded communications devices, modems and gateways, cloud connectivity, and device management services – as well as application development software tools.

For more information, visit: www.multitech.com/products/sensors