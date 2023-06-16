Spirent Brings Service Assurance to the Network Edge

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

FREDERICK, Maryland. Spirent Communications plc recently announced the Spirent Mobile Test Platform (MTP), an over-the-air (OTA) performance monitoring solution designed to bring the network edge into the complete end-to-end test and monitoring landscape. The small form factor solution provides edge service monitoring and full remote management.

The Spirent MTP supports an unrooted, commercially available handheld device and four SIMs in one functional box, as well as featuring a management technology that enables remote monitoring of the customer experience in a chosen location. Additionally, the MTP gives operators central control of edge-based test devices, including software updates and device hardware reboots.

“The ability to effectively test and monitor network performance end-to-end must fully embrace the edge,” said Spirent’s Charles Thompson, VP of product management. “Assurance solutions need to keep up with increasingly stringent thresholds to ensure performance and quality of experience at the edge during pre-deployment, verification, and ongoing service management.”

The MTP enables systematic performance monitoring and ad hoc testing from the network edge that can be consumed and integrated for deeper network analytics at a large scale and provide network visibility and analysis.

Spirent’s fixed and mobile network assurance solutions alongside the MTP's OTA functionality can be used not only to deploy and assure 5G services, but also to quickly detect and isolate network faults before the issues reach consumers.

