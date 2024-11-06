The Road to electronica: Apacer has the Next-Generation of Industrial Storage

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Apacer Apacer will be presenting its next-generation industrial storage solutions at electronica 2024. While visiting Hall B4, Booth 419 attendees will be invited to learn more about the PV180-μSSD delivering NAND based storage solutions combined with an ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 x4 interface in an embedded BGA form factor the size of an IC chip.

The environment supports JEDEC PCIe M.2 1620 and provides up to 3,745MB/sec read and 3,015MB/sec write performance. Apacer comments that its Enterprise SSD series offers high capacities, high performance, outstanding reliability, and low latency with value-added technologies such as DWPD>1 (Drive Writes per Day), data encryption, and power-fail protection. It support SATA and PCIe interfaces in 2.5", U.3, M.2 2280, M.2 22110 and E1.S form factors, with capacities ranging from 240GB to 30TB.

The lead-free memory modules conform to RoHS 7(c)-V of the EU RoHS Directive safeguarding from re-validation when the inclusion of lead expires on July 21, 2026. Stability in form is achieved by three connection points with specialized straps that cohabitate with standard motherboards.

Also demonstrated Apacer will showcase its CorePower technology designed to safeguard against power failures and is available in the SLC-liteX SSD series with support for up to 100K P/E cycles to benefit from the CorePower technology. It is also integrated into the BiCS5 3D TLC SSD series.

For more information, visit apacer.com.