New Cryogenic Memory IP from sureCore Enables Quantum Control Electronics Inside Cryostats

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: sureCore Sheffield, United Kingdom. sureCore is now licensing its CryoMem suite of Memory IP developed for utilization in very low temperatures necessary for Quantum Computing (QC) applications. This came about at an *Innovate UK-funded consortium to develop cryo-tolerant semiconductor IP. The goal of the project was to design and prove a range of foundation IP that can be licensed to engineers enabling the creation of specific custom Cryo-CMOS SoC solutions. According to the press release, this will help accelerate QC scaling by allowing the migration of the control electronics into the cryostat to be close to the qubits.

Paul Wells, sureCore’s CEO, commented, “We have just closed a funding round, part of which will enable us to develop this rapidly growing sector of our business. Our success with proven Cryo-CMOS is really going to help accelerate the growth of the QC community by unleashing the power of the fabless business model. The availability of this key enabling Cryo IP which, to date, has been the preserve of the Tier-1 players, will help level the playing field for start-ups struggling to commercialize their novel qubit technologies.”

sureCore produces embedded Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), Register Files, and Contact Programmable ROM, all warranted for any digital sub-system that operates from 77K (-196°C) down to the near absolute zero temperatures needed by QC. The re-characterization of standard cell and IO cell libraries for cryogenic operation enables straightforward adoption of the RTL to GDSII physical design process.

Existing QC designs have the control electronics positioned outside the cryostat as contemporary semiconductor innovation is only qualified to work down to -40°C. As temperatures drop close to absolute zero, the operational properties of transistors change substantially. Analyzing and modeling this behavioral change shows potential to engineer interface chips for qubit control and monitoring at cryogenic temperatures.

“We have successfully tested 180nm sample chips at 77K so we can now start licencing this IP and excitingly, we are also in the middle of evaluating 22FDX demonstrator IP and the plan is to make these available for licencing shortly. Every potential customer who is interested in licensing IP always wants to know if it is silicon proven and can they have an evaluation report. It’s great to be able to say yes, and, not only that, but we can also provide you with a full evaluation board,” ends Wells.

For more information, visit sure-core.com.

*Editor’s Note: The IUK-funded consortium is a complete ecosystem including academic and industrial partners with the expertise and core competencies required to develop cryo-tolerant semiconductor IP. The aim of the project was to develop and prove a suite of foundation IP that can be licenced to designers allowing them to create their own Cryo-CMOS SoC solutions. By doing so their competitive edge in the Quantum Computing space will be dramatically accelerated.