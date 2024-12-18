Embedded Executive: Memory Controllers Are More Complex Than You Think, Silicon Motion

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The amount of NAND memory that exists today is staggering. There are many different kinds of NAND, and the needed type is based on the intended application. Sometimes you need high-speed memory, sometimes very dense memory, and sometimes you need the memory to go into an environment that’s less than favorable.



But the memory itself is just one piece of the system puzzle.



You also need a controller to go with that memory. You might think like I did, that the controller is fairly simple to design and would be something the memory suppliers can handle without breaking a sweat. As I learned in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Robert Fan, a Senior Vice President with Silicon Motion, it’s harder than you might think. And for that reason, the controllers from vendors like Silicon Motion are highly in demand.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich