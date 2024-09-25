Embedded Executive: When, Where, and Why Use Rad-Hard Memory, Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

What is rad-hard memory, and when and where should it be used? And what makes it different from conventional memory? The answers may seem obvious, but that’s not the case.



That’s exactly why I spoke to Helmut Puchner, Vice President and Fellow in the Aerospace and Defense division of Infineon Technologies in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Obviously, such memories cost more, so you want to be sure you understand when they need to be deployed and when they don’t.