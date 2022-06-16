Embedded Computing Design

Innodisk M.2 2280 to Single 10GbE LAN Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Innodisk M.2 2280 to Single 10GbE LAN Module
Image Provided by Innodisk

Due to industrial computers' high customization, and small fan-less design, most of the LAN cards almost all come in mini-PCIe or M.2 form factor.

As the AI industry grows bigger, many applications have started needing video streaming, so the demand for network bandwidth has also increased. The EGPL-T101 M.2 2280 10GbE LAN module is the smallest 10GbE expansion solution with low latency and lowest power. It is also 10x faster than Gigabit Ethernet and features flexible integration and excellent compatibility with existing network infrastructure for backward compatibility.

