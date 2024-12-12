Embedded Computing Design

IBASE IB996 CPU Card Combines Intel Core Power with Extensive I/O and Display Options

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

December 12, 2024

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. announced the IB996 Full-Size CPU Card leveraging the 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 desktop processors. It follows the PICMG 1.3 standard and includes the Intel Q670E chipset for enhanced performance and flexibility. The IB996 supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with dual DIMM slots and enhanced networking ability with two Intel 2.5G LAN ports.

Integrated Intel Xe graphics allows various display options, including DVI-I, LVDS, and DVI-D for visual data processing tasks. The solution also supplies the user with eight USB 3.2, five SATA III, four COM, and two M.2 sockets (M-Key and E-Key), with the M.2 M-Key supporting PCIe.

Multiple expansions are realized through four PCI, one PCI-E x16, or one PCI-E x4 slots. Operating temperatures range from 0°C to 60°C and its dedicated NVMe support through M.2 PCIe slots and legacy options like RS232/RS485 enhance storage capabilities.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw/en.

