Embedded Computing Design

ADLINK Ampere Altra Dev. Platform w/ Arm SystemReady Certification

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by ADLINK Technology, Inc.

ADLINK presents a COM HPC-based Ampere Altra workstation that is Arm SystemReady SR-certified.

ADLINK COM HPC Ampere Altra Developer Platform is available in a variety of configurations, including 32/64/80-cores.The Ampere Altra development system is based on an Ampere Altra SoC, using the Arm Neoverse N1 platform, designed to empower developers with the combination of server-class computational prowess and extreme scalability. The system supports up to 80 Arm v8.2 64-bit cores, 2.6GHz, and has a power demand of a mere 150W TDP.

