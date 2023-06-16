Dev Kit Weekly: I-Pi SMARC RB5, Powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 SoC and ADLINK Technology

If you’re into robotics you’re in for a treat. The I-Pi SMARC RB5 development kit is perfect for robotics engineers looking to move from concept to commercialization. Compared to your typical Dev Kit, this Wi-Fi-enabled platform is based on field-proven SMARC computer-on-module architecture and comes with an ADLINK LEC-RB5 module outfitted a heatsink and incorporating the Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC and up to 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, 128 GB of universal flash storage, as well as an I-Pi SMARC Plus carrier that’s serves as an interface card for integrating the module with a range of industrial and commercial robotic systems.

The star of the show is Qualcomm’s QRB5165 SoC that contains a 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Kryo 585 octalcore Arm Cortex-A77-based CPU and an AI engine that delivers up to 15 TOPS of performance. When combine with the on-chip Adreno 650 GPU, this processor subsystem contains all that’s needed to run heterogeneous robotics workloads like control and perception stacks simultaneously.

Up to six MIPI CSI cameras can be supported by the QRB5165 through the I-Pi SMARC Plus carrier, which also supports the SoC’s dual GbE LAN interfaces, two PCIe Gen 3 interfaces, sizable allotment of USB, and wide range of serial signals. On the carrier all of these signals are represented by an audio port, HDMI port, 2 RJ45 connectors, two USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports each plus a microUSB interface, 40-pin headers, a Raspberry Pi-compliant pin header for porting over prototypes, a dual-channel LVDS connector, a couple more camera connectors, and a power jack for plugging in the 110/220V AC to 12V DC power adapter.

For expansion and connectivity, the underside of the carrier also includes two M.2 connectors, a SIM slot, and a MicroSD card slot. All this in an 11 mm by 15 mm form factor.

That’s everything you need to either start prototyping or proceed to commercialization with robotics platforms such as AMRs, inventory robots, delivery drones, and other industrial, manufacturing, or healthcare robots. And if you’re ready to begin or continue your journey with the I-Pi SMARC RB5 development kit, head over to www.ipi.wiki/pages/i-pi-smarc-rb5 where you can purchase one for $499.

