Atrust Announces the mini Server s101F - the Newest Member of the mini Server Series

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Atrust Computer Corp. announced the mini Server s101F, the latest member of the company’s mini Server series. This second-generation platform boasts compact size, yet offers efficient and powerful performance.

The features of the mini Server s101F will result in:

Efficient energy consumption

Low IT administration costs

Rapid and easy installation

High reliability and durability

Comprehensive support for various remote desktop and application delivery service

The mini Server s101F is intended for use in small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as work-from-home environments thanks to its innovative design of hardware layout and data protection systems. What differentiates this server from the pack is its dual LAN capabilitywhere one is a NCSI (share NIC), adds the Remote Management Interface functionality to the server as well as support for dual solid-state disks (SSDs).

Powered by an Intel Xeon E-2278GE processor running at 3.3 GHz (Max turbo 4.7GHz), the small form factor server offers advanced features, including integrated on-board RAID, up to 128Gbytes of system memory, and high-capacity storage options for various expansion possibilities.Additional I/O includes two front-panel USB 2.0 ports and two rear-panel USB 3.0 ports; twoGigabit Ethernet LAN interfaces; and a VGA graphics output connector.

For more information, visit: www.atrustcorp.com

