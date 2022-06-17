Atrust Announces the mini Server s101F - the Newest Member of the mini Server Series
June 17, 2022
Atrust Computer Corp. announced the mini Server s101F, the latest member of the company’s mini Server series. This second-generation platform boasts compact size, yet offers efficient and powerful performance.
The features of the mini Server s101F will result in:
- Efficient energy consumption
- Low IT administration costs
- Rapid and easy installation
- High reliability and durability
- Comprehensive support for various remote desktop and application delivery service
The mini Server s101F is intended for use in small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as work-from-home environments thanks to its innovative design of hardware layout and data protection systems. What differentiates this server from the pack is its dual LAN capabilitywhere one is a NCSI (share NIC), adds the Remote Management Interface functionality to the server as well as support for dual solid-state disks (SSDs).
Powered by an Intel Xeon E-2278GE processor running at 3.3 GHz (Max turbo 4.7GHz), the small form factor server offers advanced features, including integrated on-board RAID, up to 128Gbytes of system memory, and high-capacity storage options for various expansion possibilities.Additional I/O includes two front-panel USB 2.0 ports and two rear-panel USB 3.0 ports; twoGigabit Ethernet LAN interfaces; and a VGA graphics output connector.
For more information, visit: www.atrustcorp.com