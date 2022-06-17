Embedded Computing Design

Atrust Announces the mini Server s101F - the Newest Member of the mini Server Series

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 17, 2022

News

Atrust Computer Corp. announced the mini Server s101F, the latest member of the company’s mini Server series. This second-generation platform boasts compact size, yet offers efficient and powerful performance.

The features of the mini Server s101F will result in:

  • Efficient energy consumption
  • Low IT administration costs
  • Rapid and easy installation
  • High reliability and durability
  • Comprehensive support for various remote desktop and application delivery service

The mini Server s101F is intended for use in small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as work-from-home environments thanks to its innovative design of hardware layout and data protection systems. What differentiates this server from the pack is its dual LAN capabilitywhere one is a NCSI (share NIC), adds the Remote Management Interface functionality to the server as well as support for dual solid-state disks (SSDs).

Powered by an Intel Xeon E-2278GE processor running at 3.3 GHz (Max turbo 4.7GHz), the small form factor server offers advanced features, including integrated on-board RAID, up to 128Gbytes of system memory, and high-capacity storage options for various expansion possibilities.Additional I/O includes two front-panel USB 2.0 ports and two rear-panel USB 3.0 ports; twoGigabit Ethernet LAN interfaces; and a VGA graphics output connector.

For more information, visit: www.atrustcorp.com 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

