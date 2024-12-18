PIMIC Unveils Business Strategy and Silicon Technology for AI at the Edge





Cupertino, CA – PIMIC announced its official corporate launch, unveiling its mission to deliver cutting-edge AI inferencing silicon designed to power the next generation of intelligent, voice-activated edge devices (VAD) including toys, home and business audio systems, wearables, and robots.

PIMIC was founded by technology industry veteran Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO/CTO, who has assembled an engineering and business development team designing and delivering efficient edge AI solutions with ideal performance and energy savings. The company was founded in response to two market trends: the shift of AI inference to edge devices, and the rise of speech as the primary interface for intelligent interactions.

"We founded PIMIC to empower AI devices at the edge with the kind of efficiency and performance that has, until now, only been possible in large, power-intensive environments," said Subi Krishnamurthy, CEO/CTO of PIMIC. "We recognized a need for AI to be more accessible and practical, not just for cutting-edge technology users, but for everyday applications that can enhance lives."

PIMIC’s proprietary Jetstreme™ Processing-in-Memory (PIM) acceleration architecture is designed to deliver gains in AI computing efficiency by addressing the key requirements in edge environments, including low power, compact design, and superior AI model parameter update performance.

“Jetstreme provides substantial technological flexibility, allowing PIMIC to port across semiconductor manufacturing nodes with minimal incremental investment. With its pioneering memory structure, PIMIC aims to redefine the edge AI market by offering a solution that brings cutting-edge innovation to diverse industry segments,” continued Subi Krishnamurthy.

Jetstreme is currently built on TSMC’s 22nm ultra-low leakage (ULL) technology platform, offering ULL SRAM solutions that enables PIMIC’s scalable AI memory architecture.

Key advantages of Jetstream include:

10x Power, Performance, and Area (PPA) advantage over existing near-memory solutions

Dynamic AI model updates with high write performance of model parameters, essential for next-generation edge devices

Model reconfiguration consumes very low energy enabling prolonged operational life in battery operated edge AI applications

According to the company, Jetstreme’s 10x PPA advantage over existing near-memory solutions is meant to change how intelligent devices operate and enables new possibilities in audio and other edge AI applications.

“AI is rapidly expanding from the cloud to the edge, driven by the growing demand for real-time processing, low latency, and energy-efficient solutions in edge devices,” said Lucas Tsai, Vice President of Business Management at TSMC North America. “We are proud to collaborate with innovators like PIMIC to tackle the challenge of efficient memory architectures and power the next generation of edge AI applications using TSMC’s industry-leading ultra-low-power platform.”

Jetstreme product design and development services are available now by contacting: [email protected]. Products based on Jetstreme technology will be available in early 2026.

PIMIC will be at CES 2025, January 7-10, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #9628

For more information, visit www.pimic.ai.