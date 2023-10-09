Mouser New Product of the Week: BittWare IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA Cards

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

PCIe FPGA cards, like typical FPGAs, are versatile semiconductor devices capable of being reprogrammed to perform specific tasks or functions for computing and data processing applications. Commonly used as accelerator cards in various computing applications, PCIe FPGA cards, like the Agilex series from BittWare, support accelerated computing, flexibility, real-time processing and much more.

Designed to provide high performance for data center, networking, and edge compute workloads, the BittWare IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA cards are based on the Intel Agilex family of FPGAs, specifically the AGF027 in an R2581A package with a core and I/O speed grade of -2 with unique tiling architecture.

The BittWare IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA Cards in Action

The IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA cards feature up to 2.6M logic elements and are equipped with 2Gbit of on-board Flash memory for booting the FPGA. The external memory consists of two 288-pin DIMM slots, each supporting up to 32GB (default 16GB) DDR4 SDRAM modules (up to 64GB total) and two banks of on-board DDR4, supporting up to 32GB each.

For high-speed data communication systems and networks, three QSFP-DD (3× 200G) cages are available on the front panel and connect directly to the FPGA via 24 transceivers. The QSFP-DD cages also include user programmable low jitter clocking supporting 10/25/40/100GbE and each QSFP-DD can be independently clocked. Additionally, the cages are fully backward compatible with QSFP28s.

The PCIe FPGA solution supports two MCIO PCIe expansion ports, and the x16 Gen4 interface direct to FPGA and connected to the PCIe hard IP. The Agilex FPGA cards also support two x8 connectors supporting four Gen4 x4 PCIe root complexes, two Gen4 x8 endpoints, or one Gen4 x16 root complex or endpoint. The solution also provides USB access to BMC, USB-JTAG, and USB-UART hardware and communication interfaces.

Getting Started with the BittWare IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA Cards

The BittWare IA-840f PCIe Agilex FPGA cards can benefit from development tools like the BittWare SDK, which includes a PCIe driver, libraries, and board monitoring utilities for additional system development.

For applications, the PCIe FPGA cards support the Intel FPGA oneAPI Base

Toolkit, Intel High-Level Synthesis (C/C++), and Quartus Prime Pro (HDL, Verilog, VHDL, etc.)

Additional Resources: