LDRA Released its Domain-Specific Software Productivity Packages for the LDRA Tool Suite

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: LDRA

Wirral, United Kingdom. LDRA released its domain-specific software productivity packages for the LDRA tool suite. With these packages, designers can simplify processes and reduce costs by replacing disparate traceability, software analysis, and compliance reporting tools with a unified solution. Tailored to meet the functional safety and security standards of embedded industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial controls, rail transportation, energy, consumer devices, and medical devices.

“With compliance costs and software complexity rising, development teams can no longer afford to procure, manage and maintain independent, disconnected tools,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Our domain-specific productivity packages provide customized, bundled solutions that allow companies to swiftly meet the stringent certification requirements of myriad industries and manage costs with affordable pricing and efficient tool utilization.”

Each productivity package is composed of a distinct set of tool capabilities developed to meet the certification standards of various industries. According to LDRA, its primary objective is to provide industry-specific value, ensuring compliance with quality, functional safety, and security regulations. This grants clients, irrespective of their size, the liberty to choose a package that best aligns with their specific needs.

“We’ve strategically crafted these packages to support large-scale industry demands and the focused requirements of start-ups and small-to-medium-size companies that need tailored solutions fitting growth-scale budget constraints,” Hennell added. “These entities can now have all the necessary software tools to demonstrate compliance with even the highest levels of requirements assurance.”

For more information, visit https://ldra.com/.