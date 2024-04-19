Arm CEO Rene Haas to Deliver COMPUTEX Keynote

Arm will host a special event during COMPUTEX 2024*. Arm CEO Rene Haas will speak at 11:30 a.m. on June 3rd at the Grand Halai Hotel in Nangang. He was designated CEO in February 2022. Before CEO status, Rene was President of Arm's IP Product Groups (IPG). Rene made over IPG to emphasize ideal solutions for vertical markets with a robust product portfolio.

Haas will discuss the "Accelerating AI Innovation from Cloud to Edge" focusing on artificial intelligence and the abilities it will have for society. The talk will also include the importance of accelerating time to market for leading-edge Arm-based compute solutions.

For more COMPUTEX information: visit

COMPUTEX: www.computextaipei.com.tw

InnoVEX: www.innovex.com.tw

*COMPUTEX 2024 centered around the theme of Connecting AI, the event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations, collaborating with international technology powerhouses to participate. The stage is set on June 5 for the COMPUTEX Forum to take place, centering around the theme of Generative AI. The forum will feature discussions by international experts on hardware technology and software applications in Generative AI, offering forward-thinking and diverse perspectives for the global industry.