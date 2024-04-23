AAEON Introduced an Android 11 10.1" Rugged Mobile Tablet Leveraging Rockchip RK3399

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its RTC-1010RK, the latest innovation to its 10.1" rugged mobile tablet with integrated Rockchip RK3399 processor. The platform leverages a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 and a dual-core Arm Cortex-A72. The RTC-1010RK is designed for challenging deployment environments such as field inspection, warehouse management, and factory automation.

For consistency in devious environments the RTC-1010RK is MIL-STD-810H tested for vibration, shock, and drop tolerance. Various interfaces include micro HDMI, COM, LAN, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Deployed features include front and back 8MP cameras, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and LTE support. Also available are optional 2D barcode scanner, GPS, and GLONASS.

Android 11 operating system is utilized to provide more open-source tools for customizing UI and onboard apps to fit specific use requirements. Additional advantages include security features, such as one-time permissions, scoped storage, and enhanced biometric authentication, courtesy of the platform.

The RTC-1010RK is ideal for inventory management systems, aiding in enhanced data protection for field service technicians, and mobile point of sale (POS) systems. Elective accessories include hand and shoulder straps, docking stations, a charging dock, enhanced battery packs, and power adapters.

AAEON’s RTC-1010RK was developed for applications including field inspection, warehouse management, factory automation, construction sites, and order fulfillment centers.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.