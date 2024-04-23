Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Introduced an Android 11 10.1" Rugged Mobile Tablet Leveraging Rockchip RK3399

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 23, 2024

News

AAEON Introduced an Android 11 10.1" Rugged Mobile Tablet Leveraging Rockchip RK3399
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced its RTC-1010RK, the latest innovation to its 10.1" rugged mobile tablet with integrated Rockchip RK3399 processor. The platform leverages a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 and a dual-core Arm Cortex-A72. The RTC-1010RK is designed for challenging deployment environments such as field inspection, warehouse management, and factory automation.

For consistency in devious environments the RTC-1010RK is MIL-STD-810H tested for vibration, shock, and drop tolerance. Various interfaces include micro HDMI, COM, LAN, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Deployed features include front and back 8MP cameras, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and LTE support. Also available are optional 2D barcode scanner, GPS, and GLONASS.

Android 11 operating system is utilized to provide more open-source tools for customizing UI and onboard apps to fit specific use requirements. Additional advantages include security features, such as one-time permissions, scoped storage, and enhanced biometric authentication, courtesy of the platform.

The RTC-1010RK is ideal for inventory management systems, aiding in enhanced data protection for field service technicians, and mobile point of sale (POS) systems. Elective accessories include hand and shoulder straps, docking stations, a charging dock, enhanced battery packs, and power adapters.

AAEON’s RTC-1010RK was developed for applications including field inspection, warehouse management, factory automation, construction sites, and order fulfillment centers.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Security
Software & OS
Consumer
Achieving Mass Manufacturability for AR Smart Glasses

March 27, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Micron
Micron Releases a Global First

April 22, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Arduino Opta PLC: First Thoughts

April 19, 2024

MORE