SYSGO Supports RISC-V with its Embedded Linux ELinOS Version 7.2

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SYSGO

SYSGO released its support for RISC-V via its embedded Linux ELinOS version 7.2. The platform fully supports Microchip's PolarFire SoC Icicle. The ratification also sees fixes for the 2038 bug for all architectures.

The license tools in ELinOS have been revised so that all are now output in SPDX making it easier to analyze the licenses utilized in development. Other upgrades include interaction with the real-time operating system, hypervisor PikeOS, and Immutable OS support. Simplify the creation of immutable projects via the Eclipse-based integrated development environment (IDE) CODEO.

ELinOS 7.2 also comes with toolchain updates and covers concerns set by the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

"ELinOS 7.2 is clearly aimed at an operationally secure future. With this version, we are taking a step into the next decade and overcoming foreseeable hurdles so that our customers can continue to rely on a secure base system for their applications in the future," says David Engraf, Head of Product Development Embedded Linux ELinOS at SYSGO.



