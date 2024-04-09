Road to embedded world: Tuxera Secures Storage and Networks

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Tuxera Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Tuxera brings its robust and secure storage and networking solutions to embedded world 2024 (Hall 4, Booth 4-438) where it will demonstrate how Tuxera can capture, manage, transfer, and preserve data generated by connected devices and sensors. The exhibit will showcase reliable file systems, flash management and enablement software, and secure networking stacks.

Challenges of Secure Storage:

Increased wear on storage media, leading to data loss or corruption

System malfunctions or inaccurate data readings caused by corrupt data or volumes

Critical data becoming lost or destroyed by system faults or tampered with in cyber-attacks, which can render data-dependent missions or systems inoperative

Data interception, eavesdropping, session hijacking, DoS and Man-in-the-Middle attacks, and other cyber threats

Compatibility or interoperability issues, complicating data exchange across different operating systems in complex environments

Non-compliance with regulations and standards for securing and safeguarding data in embedded systems

How Tuxera Meets Above Challenges:

Manage massive volumes of data spurred by advancements in AI and machine learning

Enhance system fault tolerance and facilitate efficient failure recovery

Adapt to rapid and unforeseen shifts in storage and connectivity technologies

Overcome severe environmental conditions such as extreme temperatures and radiation

Prevent cyber-attacks

Meet quality standards and safety certifications

Tuxera also offers specialized file systems that provide resilience and configurability to suit specific workloads and reduce systems complexity. Other offerings include:

Tuxera Reliance family of file systems

Standards-based file systems ensure sustainable performance and seamless data exchange for data-intensive workloads.

GravityCS by Tuxera file systems featuring exFAT, NTFS, FAT, HFS+, and APFS.

Networking software and encryption for sharing data over a network, while meeting safety-critical and cybersecurity requirements.

Tuxera TCP/IP Stack, SafeTCPIP, and CryptoCore

Flash management and enablement software to reduce flash hardware dependencies and optimize BOM

Tuxera FlashFX Tera

Professional services to co-create with customers next-gen storage and connectivity solutions and validate future data challenges and use cases.

Furthermore, according to Tuxera, it will also announce an innovative and cost-friendly data resilience and fail-safety feature for Microsoft exFAT. The feature is targeted at embedded systems designers working with Linux-based data recorders, especially in automotive, industrial applications, consumer electronics, and commercial drones and cameras.

For more information, visit tuxera.com.