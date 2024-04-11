Semidynamics Drops its All-In-One AI IP On Us

Image Credit: Semidynamics

Barcelona, Spain. Semidynamics released its ‘All-In-One AI’ IP designed for next generation AI chips and algorithms, such as transformers. Combining RISC-V, vector, tensor, and Gazzillion technology, Semidynamics offers a unified solution, easing AI chip programming and enabling seamless scalability to meet diverse processing requirements.

“The RISC-V core inside our All-In-One AI IP provides the ‘intelligence’ to adapt to today’s most complex AI algorithms and even to algorithms that have not been invented yet. The Tensor provides the sheer matrix multiply capability for convolutions, while the Vector unit, with its fully general programmability, can tackle any of today’s activation layers as well as anything the AI software community can dream of in the future” said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics.

Tasks are assigned by the CPU to gpGPUs and NPUs with inter-unit communication management. Nevertheless, data transfer amongst blocks introduces extensive latency.

The challenge of programming is compounded by the presence of three IP blocks, each possessing its own instruction set and tool chains. Fixed-function NPUs are susceptible to becoming dated prior to silicon realization given the swift evolution of AI algorithms.

Espasa ends, “We have established a completely new way to architect ever more powerful chips that we believe will enable AI to overcome the shortcomings of the current state-of-the-art designs. Our revolutionary, integrated, All-In-One AI processing elements create a scalable solution that will be at the heart of a whole new generation of ultra-powerful AI chips which will be accessible to everyone. By using our new Configurator tool, they can create the appropriate balance of Tensor and Vector units with RISC-V control capabilities in the processing element.

