QSAN to Bring AI Storage to COMPUTEX 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit QSAN Taiwan. At COMPUTEX 2024, QSAN will demonstrate its innovative solutions to advance enterprise in the future of AI. First, the XCubeFAS 5226 delivers unparalleled performance. It supports low latency, high throughput, and various IOPs to accelerate challenging workloads for AI applications.

QSAN’s KubeSwift is a next-generation tool enabling SMBs with CaaS (Container as a Service) capabilities designed to streamline containerized application deployment, management, and scaling, providing a strong foundation for modern IT infrastructures.

According to QSAN, as AI maintains its growth, the value of data will continue to grow and drive the need for increased storage volume. The XCubeNXT is an all-in-one storage system with PB-level scalability, high availability, and multi-functional connectivity.

Register for QSAN Tech Talk

QSAN will host tech talks providing insights into storage technology and the future. The talk will have extensive discourse on topics such as AI applications, storage technology trends, market analysis, and prediction. Register for tech talk.

Make an Appointment with a QSAN Expert Consultant

Storage consulting will be available at COMPUTEX 2024. Make an appointment with a QSAN expert.

QSAN at 2024 COMPUTEX Information

Event Date: June 4 ~ 7, 2024

Event Time: (GMT+8) 9:30 AM ~ 05:30 PM

Booth No.: M1435a (AI Computing & System Integration)

Location: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1)

Address: No.1, Jingmao 2nd Rd., Nangang District, Taipei City 115, Taiwan

QSAN Showroom for Tech Talk and Expert Consultant

Event Date: June 4 ~ 7, 2024

Event Time: (GMT+8) 10:00 AM ~ 05:30 PM

Location: QSAN ShowRoom

Address: No. 2, Ln. 1, Fukang St., Nangang District, Taipei City 115, Taiwan

For more information, visit qsan.com/en.