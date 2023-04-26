COMPUTEX 2023: Winmate

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Winmate

Taipei, Taiwan. Visit Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during COMPUTEX 2023, where located in Hall1 – 1F booth #K1209a, Winmate Inc. will be giving full demonstrations on its rugged PCs and Industrial IoT solutions for industrial automation.

Winmate experts will be available to discuss its HMI (Human-Machine Interface) environments for automation control, manufacturing process monitoring, and much more. Also amongst the display will be Winmate’s diversied product line of various sized HMI solutions. Further booth highlights include:

Winmate's Durable Design: conforming to IP65 or higher standards and can be utilized in extreme industrial environments

Winmate's Flexibility and Customization: choice of operating system, software development kit, and other features

Grab your entry pass here. To schedule an appointment, please contact our sales team at winmate.com/inquiry.