ESP32 Now Supports Open Source Embedded Microservices Architecture

By Brandon Lewis Editor-in-Chief Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Luos

Espressif Systems’ ESP32 MCU is now supported by the open-source Luos containerization platform, which enables lightweight microservices to run on embedded systems. Luos’ leverages a simple API to dynamically link one or more microservices on the same hardware target, multiple hardware targets, a host PC, or the cloud, which modularizes and simplifies IoT management and updates.

Luos is based on an embedded engine and real-time C library that containerize features like data acquisition into a system image that can run on MCU firmware. A topology detection feature allows developers to a plug and play Raspberry Pi, Microchip, STM32, and ESP32-based boards into the company’s Robus Network and update microservices using the Luos communications protocol.

Espressif System’s ESP32 MCU features built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to help developers build wireless systems in IDEs like the Arduino SDK, Platform IO, Eclipse, and VS Code, which are all compatible with Luos.

The Luos engine is available on GitHub and can be licensed under Apache 2.0.

For more information, visit www.luos.io.