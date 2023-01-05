View AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su's, Keynote at CES 2023

CES 2023. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivered a compelling opening Keynote address at CES 2023. Together with industry leaders from HP, Intuitive Surgical, Lenovo, Magic Leap, and Microsoft, Dr. Su shared how AMD is helping revolutionize AI, hybrid work, gaming, healthcare, and aerospace.

AMD will be highlighting the following technologies at its booth:

Alveo V70 AI Accelerator:

AMD’s Alveo V70 is a high-performing energy-efficient AI inference accelerator for data center and cloud deployments

AMD Vitis Medical Imaging Libraries:

The Vitis Medical Imaging software libraries help medical imaging products get to market faster (A supporting blog on the new libraries can be found here)

AMD Ryzen 7045HX Series Processors for Mobile:

Ryzen 7045HX is powered by up to 16 powerful “Zen 4” cores and 32 threads, built on advanced 5nm process technology

AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Processors for Mobile:

The 7040 series integrates up to eight “Zen 4” cores and AMD RDNA 3 graphics architecture

Ryzen AI Technology:

Ryzen AI Technology is AMD’s committed AI hardware integrated in an X86 processor utilizing AMD XDNA adaptive AI architecture

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops:

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics are built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture and developed for 1080p gaming at fully optimized settings

AMD Advantage Laptops and AMD Smart Technologies:

Industry stalwarts Alienware, ASUS, Emdoor, and IP3, announced plans to deliver AMD Advantage Edition laptops powered by the new AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series X3D Desktop Processors:

AMD is announcing its 3D V-Cache technology to the Ryzen 7000 Series desktop lineup with the addition of three new X3D processors

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series 65W Desktop Processors:

Built on the “Zen 4” architecture and featuring a 65W TDP

AMD Instinct MI300:

The MI300 is designed for power-efficient AI training performance and HPC workloads leveraging a 3D chiplet design combining AMD CDNA 3 GPU, “Zen 4” CPU and HBM chiplets.

Watch Dr. Su's Keynote speech below: