Road to embedded world '23: Bozeman, Montana, wolfSSL

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

wolfSSL will be arriving at embedded world 2023 showcasing its embedded TLS library, a portable, C-language-based SSL/TLS library for applications in the areas of IoT, embedded, and RTOS environments. While attending ew '23, stop by booth 4-610 and say hello to wolfSSL.

The Industry standards TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 are supported by wolfSSL, along with, OpenSSL compatibility layer, wolfCrypt cryptography library, OCSP/CRL support, and a simple API. The solution cohabitates with desktop, enterprise, and cloud environments.

Features:

SSL version 3.0 and TLS versions 1.0, 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3 (client and server)

DTLS versions 1.0, 1.2, and 1.3 (client and server)

Minimum footprint size of 20-100 kB, depending on build options and operating environment

Runtime memory usage between 1-36 kB (depending on I/O buffer sizes, public key algorithm, and key size)

OpenSSL compatibility layer

Simple API

QUIC support

OCSP, OCSP Stapling, and CRL support

Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) and Encrypted Client Hello (ECH)

Hash Functions:

MD2, MD4, MD5, SHA-1, SHA2-224, SHA2-256, SHA2-384, SHA2-512, SHA-3, RIPEMD-160, Poly1305

Block, Stream, and Authenticated Ciphers:

AES (CBC, CTR, OFB, XTS, GCM, CCM, GMAC, CMAC), Camellia, DES, 3DES, ARC4, ChaCha20, XChaCha20

Public Key Algorithms:

RSA, DSA, DH, EDH, ECDH-ECDSA, ECDHE-ECDSA, ECDH-RSA, ECDHE-RSA

Password-based Key Derivation: HMAC, PBKDF2

Curve25519 and Ed25519

ECC and RSA Key Generation

ECC curve types:

SECP, SECPR2, SECPR3, BRAINPOOL, KOBLITZ

ECC key lengths:

112, 128, 160, 192, 224, 239, 256, 320, 384, 512, 521

Post Quantum Cryptography support, including:

Dilithium and FALCON Signature Schemes, SPHINCS+, Kyber KEM (hybridized with NIST ECC curves, allowing FIPS-compliance!)

X.509v3 RSA and ECC Signed Certificate Generation

PEM and DER certificate support

Hash-based PRNG (Hash_DRBG)

Mutual authentication support (client/server)

PSK (Pre-Shared Keys)

Persistent session and certificate cache

zlib compression support

Interchangeable crypto and certificate libraries

Modular cryptography library (wolfCrypt)

Supported TLS Extensions:

SNI (Server Name Indication), Maximum Fragment Length, Truncated HMAC, Supported Elliptic Curves, ALPN (Application Layer Protocol Negotiation), Extended Master Secret

Standalone Certificate Manager

SRP (Secure Remote Password)

Asynchronous crypto support: Intel QuickAssist, Cavium Nitrox

Hardware Cryptography Support:

Intel AES-NI, AVX1/2, RDRAND, RDSEED, SGX, Cavium NITROX, Intel QuickAssist, STM32F2/F4, Freescale/NXP (CAU, mmCAU, SEC, LTC), Microchip PIC32MZ, ARMv8, Renesas TSIP, ARM CryptoCell, PSA Crypto API, and more!

SSL Sniffer (SSL Inspection) Support

IPv4 and IPv6 support

Abstraction Layers / User Callbacks:

C Standard Library, Custom I/O, Memory hooks, Logging callbacks, User Atomic Record Layer Processing, Public Key

Open Source Project Integrations:

MySQL, OpenSSH, Apache httpd, nginx, wpa_supplicant, Open vSwitch, stunnel, Lighttpd, GoAhead, Mongoose, and more!

PKCS#1 (RSA Cryptography Standard) support

PKCS#3 (Diffie-Hellman Key Agreement Standard) support

PKCS#5 (Password-Based Encryption Standard) support

PKCS#7 (Cryptographic Message Syntax - CMS) support

PKCS#8 (Private-Key Information Syntax Standard) support

PKCS#9 (Selected Attribute Types) support

PKCS#10 (Certificate Signing Request - CSR) support

PKCS#11 (Cryptographic Token Interface) support

PKCS#12 (Certificate/Personal Information Exchange Syntax Standard) support

