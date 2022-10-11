STMicroelectronics Creates STM32 Hotspot on GitHub to Provide Trusted Code From In-House Projects

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Geneva –- STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontrollers can now be used for the development of embedded software projects through the company’s STM32 Hotspot organization on GitHub, a community where developers can utilize non-productized code created by ST engineers.

The code examples available on the STM32 Hotspot have originally been written for exhibition demonstrations and proof-of-concept models and, according to the company, would usually not be shared outside of ST. However, the code is now available to a wider range developers through the STM32 Hotspot organization and based on the STM32 reference code currently available to customers today.

By deploying STM32 Hotspot through the GitHub organization, ST guarantees the software comes from an authentic origin. Coexisting with ST’s main GitHub organization, the STM32 Hotspot gives users access to all official STM32 open-source software in addition to the STM32Cube and STM32MPU embedded-software distributions. Through this development, ST and GitHub enable support for over 1200 microcontroller variants in the STM32 family based on Arm® Cortex®-M embedded cores and the Cortex-A7 MPU core.

The code is available for use today and can be downloaded for free and distributed under ST’s licensing terms for direct integration into personal applications.

GitHub users can find STM32 Hotspot at https://github.com/stm32-hotspot, and join the main ST GitHub community, here: https://github.com/STMicroelectronics

You can also read ST’s blogpost at https://blog.st.com/stm32-hotspot/