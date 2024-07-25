Future of Memory and Storage Announces Keynote from Ji-Hyo Lee

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Ji-Hyo Lee, CEO of FADU, will deliver a keynote at Future of Memory and Storage on August 6th. The focus will be “Navigating the AI Revolution.” Lee will present an in-depth examination of flash storage innovation as hyperscalers and the AI market expand. He will consider the connection between hyperscaler infrastructure advancements and flash storage demands and discuss the effects on standardization efforts through the Open Compute Project (OCP) and other initiatives.

Additionally, he will define “low power and high efficiency” as the essential goals for SSD and controller technologies in the AI era and present his vision for fostering future advancements in storage technology.

“Today's advancements in AI have created an urgent need for innovation in data center and hyperscale infrastructure markets,” said Lee. “The demand for flexible data placement (FDP) technology that combines high performance, power efficiency, and high capacity will only increase.”

For more information, visit fadu.io/en.