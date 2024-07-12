FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Sets Times for Pre-Conference Seminars

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

July 12, 2024

Santa Clara, California. FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage announced its pre-conference Professional Development Series (PDS) on Monday, August 5th. The talks will feature four educational seminar tracts giving visitors the chance to earn FMS Professional Development certificates. The seminar presenters are well-respected technologists from Elephance Memory, Meta, Microsoft, OCP, Quantum Technology, Seagate, and Wolley.

1:00PM to 2:45PM Seminars:

  • Quantum Memory Superconducting Qubits and Quantum Computer Hardware Design – Part 1
  • CXL for Disaggregated Memory and Accelerators in the Data Center – Part 1
  • Introduction to DRAM Technology
  • Advanced Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Technology for the Data Center

3:15PM to 5:00 Seminars:

  • Quantum Memory Superconducting Qubits and Quantum Computer Hardware Design – Part 2
  • CXL for Disaggregated Memory and Accelerators in the Data Center – Part 2
  • Getting the Most Out of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)
  • Optimizing HDD Performance in the Generative AI Data Center

“The memory and storage industries are rapidly advancing,” said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. “These seminars provide an efficient and unique opportunity to learn about important new technologies, while meeting top presenters in-person and networking with peers from across the industry. Our Professional Development certificate program allows participants to advance their careers while ensuring that they get the most benefit from attending FMS.”

To register for FMS, including the Professional Development Series, visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

