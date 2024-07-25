ATP Electronics Brings Industrial SSDs with a Purpose

Image Credit: ATP Electronics

ATP Electronics announced the N651Si Series E1.S solid state drives (SSDs), designed for performance, endurance, and data retention in the most demanding applications. These SSDs support an industrial temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, and feature hardware power loss protection (HW PLP), ensuring high reliability and cost-effectiveness in rugged environments

Specifically designed for 1U Edge servers, the EDSFF includes a 9.5 mm symmetrical enclosure available with up to 8 TB capacity, structured with 512 Gb prime NAND die 176-layer 3D triple-level cell (TLC). The N651Si Series E1.S SSDs meet the needs of modern data-hungry applications with sustained sequential read/write speeds of 6100/6000 MB/s, leveraging NVMe 1.4 and PCIe Gen4 x4 interface to maximize performance and efficiency.

The SSDs, tested rigorously to comply with JEDEC’s JESD219A standard for Enterprise Workloads, feature a high endurance rating of 1 drive write per day (DWPD) for five years, showcasing their ability to handle daily writes to their entire 8 TB capacity within the warranty period. Enhanced with anti-sulfur resistors for corrosion protection, ATP also offers five-year longevity support for supply continuity.

For prolonged data maintenance, the N651Si Series E1.S SSDs can store data for up to a year at 55°C even at 100% of their rated P/E cycles.

Complying with TCG Opal 2.0 and featuring AES 256-bit encryption, the SSDs provide robust security, with optional self-encrypting drive (SED) capabilities and IEEE 1667 access authentication protocol for extra protection. The design allows vertical fitting in 1U chassis, enhancing data storage in compact systems and offering better cooling efficiency. They also support hot swapping/hot plugging for easy maintenance without downtime.

