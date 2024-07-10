Alliance Memory Announced 5GB and 10GB 3D pSLC eMMCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory announced the release of its 5GB ASFC5G31P3-51BIN and 10GB ASFC10G31P3-51BIN industrial-grade 3D pSLC embedded multi-media card (eMMC) integrating reliable 3D pSLC NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a 11.5 mm by 13 mm by 1 mm 153-ball FBGA form.

The solutions are compliant with JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard and delivers boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. They are backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +85°C and offer programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The NAND memory, with internal LDO, can be powered with a 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages. The FTL software provides wear levelling and bad block management.

A 32MB boot partition supports applications in smart watches, tablets, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, CCTV, infotainment, surveillance, automation, and point-of-sale systems.

"With the introduction of these new enhanced-mode 3D pSLC parts, we've further solidified our position as a leading provider of eMMC technology," said David Bagby, president and CEO, Alliance Memory. "For our customers, these lower-density devices offer higher reliability and endurance than MLC and TLC NAND solutions while delivering the same ease of integration and space savings."

