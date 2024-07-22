Embedded Computing Design

NplusT Delivers Dependability to the Evaluation of Neuromorphic Computational Arrays

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2024

News

NplusT Delivers Dependability to the Evaluation of Neuromorphic Computational Arrays
Image Credit: NplusT

NplusT released its TMC-100, the newest solution in its TESTMESH family. It was developed purposely for dependable evaluation of neuromorphic computational arrays. The TMC-100 is delivered with analog instrumentation such as waveform generators, reference voltages, and current sensing and measurement circuits, while incorporating digital signal competences to support complex test arrays.

TMC-100 Advanced Features:

  • Aging and Stress Testing
  • High-Speed Cycling
  • Precision Multilevel and Analog Cell Management

NplusT's TMC-100 represents a significant advancement in the field of neuromorphic array testing, providing researchers and developers with a powerful tool to push the boundaries of computational technology.

For more information, visit www.n-plus-t.com

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
Nothing is Impossible... During Assembly Testing!

July 22, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Introduces Logic-Optimized General Purpose FPGAs

July 19, 2024

MORE
Storage
FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Sets Times for Pre-Conference Seminars

July 12, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: What’s New in Wi-Fi, Infineon

July 10, 2024

MORE