NplusT Delivers Dependability to the Evaluation of Neuromorphic Computational Arrays

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NplusT

NplusT released its TMC-100, the newest solution in its TESTMESH family. It was developed purposely for dependable evaluation of neuromorphic computational arrays. The TMC-100 is delivered with analog instrumentation such as waveform generators, reference voltages, and current sensing and measurement circuits, while incorporating digital signal competences to support complex test arrays.

TMC-100 Advanced Features:

Aging and Stress Testing

High-Speed Cycling

Precision Multilevel and Analog Cell Management

NplusT's TMC-100 represents a significant advancement in the field of neuromorphic array testing, providing researchers and developers with a powerful tool to push the boundaries of computational technology.

For more information, visit www.n-plus-t.com