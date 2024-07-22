NplusT Delivers Dependability to the Evaluation of Neuromorphic Computational Arrays
July 22, 2024
News
NplusT released its TMC-100, the newest solution in its TESTMESH family. It was developed purposely for dependable evaluation of neuromorphic computational arrays. The TMC-100 is delivered with analog instrumentation such as waveform generators, reference voltages, and current sensing and measurement circuits, while incorporating digital signal competences to support complex test arrays.
TMC-100 Advanced Features:
- Aging and Stress Testing
- High-Speed Cycling
- Precision Multilevel and Analog Cell Management
NplusT's TMC-100 represents a significant advancement in the field of neuromorphic array testing, providing researchers and developers with a powerful tool to push the boundaries of computational technology.
For more information, visit www.n-plus-t.com