KIOXIA Launches SSDs to the ISS

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: KIOXIA

San Jose, California. KIOXIA America, Inc. is collaborating on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) program. KIOXIA SSDs will deliver robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test atmosphere for research onboard the International Space Station (ISS). “Proving that data center-level compute processing can successfully operate in the harsh conditions of space will truly take something special,” noted Scott Nelson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for KIOXIA America, Inc.

Being a sponsor, KIOXIA has provided flash-based SSDs, including KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS and KIOXIA XG Series NVMe SSDs to further advance progress in healthcare, image processing, natural disaster recovery, 3D printing, 5G, AI, and more.

KIOXIA’s flash-based SSDs endure the power, performance, and overall constraints needed for further space exploration. SSDs have no moving parts and are able to withstand heavy vibration as well as withstanding electromagnetic waves.

Nelson continued, “The synergies that exist when KIOXIA and HPE collaborate to leverage our respective technologies, allows us to explore and study at the very edge of scientific discovery. We can’t wait to see where the HPE Spaceborne Computer journey takes us.”

As the main in-space industrial edge computing AI-enabled system running on the ISS, the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is drastically innovating computing with a reduction in reliance with communications. Astronauts will gain more autonomy as they analyze the data on the ISS compared to sending data to Earth and waiting for analysis to be sent back aboard.

By employing a combination of HPE’s edge computing solutions (HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System, HPE ProLiant server), the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 processes real-time images, contains deep learning capabilities, and the ability to produce research models.

“It is an exciting time for Hewlett Packard Enterprise as we continue to play an important role in the expanding space economy. We are pleased to continue our longstanding collaboration with KIOXIA and partner together on our space computing initiatives to bring its storage solutions to the International Space Station with us,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, at HPE. “By bringing KIOXIA’s expertise and its SSDs, one of the industry’s leading NAND flash capabilities, with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, together we are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation at the most extreme edge.”

For more information, visit www.kioxia.com.